The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Kate Ceberano's first gig in Tamworth to kick-off country music festival

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Ceberano's style has been described as a mix of classical, soul, pop and rock. Picture supplied
Kate Ceberano's style has been described as a mix of classical, soul, pop and rock. Picture supplied

Kate Ceberano's signature style may not be "country" but the well-loved Australian performer will be bringing a hint of her Hawaiian roots to Tamworth for the iconic music festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.