Mega gallery: Quirindi's Boxing Day races the place to be

Quirindi's annual Boxing Day race meeting again proving an irresistible lure for hundreds of people.
With the mercury climbing to 31 degrees, picturesque Quirindi Racecourse was abuzz as racegoers partied and punted under a baby blue sky.
Eye-catching summer frocks caught the eye, as did thoroughbreds.
Quirindi Jockey Club secretary manager Sam Taylor said it was "a fantastic meeting", with a forecast crowd of up to 2000 people.
Taylor said the meeting was "a really good family day out, not necessarily just for the young ones to have a party".
"Really good turnout," she added. "Everyone's been really supportive.
"The weather's turned it on beautifully ... It's all systems go."
Elizabeth Wippell, of Coolah, is a regular at the meeting. She said it was "a great place" to spend Boxing Day.
Melburnian Matt Burgess won't easily forget his first exposure to the popular event, after picking the winner of the first three races on the five-race program.
"Three in a row!" he said.
In the feature race, the Murrurundi Cup, Cassey Williams piloted the Ridge Wilson-trained Spanish King to victory.
The happening followed the successful Christmas Eve meeting at Tamworth Racecourse earlier in the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.