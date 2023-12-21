Rising AFL star again set to take flight with Swans Academy

From the moment she picked up the Sherrin, Lauren Appleby has established herself as one of most promising young players in the game.
Named the AFL North West's Rising Star in only her second year of AFL, the Sydney Swans soon too recognised her talents.
In late 2022 she was named in the Swans under 16s academy program.
Now, the Moree local has been selected to be part of their Top End Program.
"It's a very similar thing... last year was 16s and this year is 18s," Appleby explained.
Finalised following a series of trials, it was a nice early Christmas present for the 16-year-old.
Running through until June, it will mean regular trips down to Sydney with training every Monday and Wednesday night. She is though pretty accustomed to the travel, making the six-hour round trip most weekends to play with the Tamworth Kangaroos (she joined them mid-way through the 2021 season when the Suns folded).
There will also there be the opportunity to play games against some of the other national Academy teams as well as NAB teams in Victoria.
It promises to be a great learning experience and is another step on the path to hopefully one day playing AFLW. That is the dream.
"Being in the 16s last year, it definitely opened my eyes to this could be possibly a career if I really put my head to it," Appleby said.
"So pretty much from then I was like I may as well work hard towards it and see how I go."
AFL, however, isn't the only footy code she is making waves in.
This year she made her first foray into rugby union, captaining the Moree under 16s side in the North West Regional Youth Rugby competition.
Described by her coach Sylvester Joseph as "by far and away" one of the most talented players that he's ever coached, she has since been named in the under 16s girls Northern NSW Regional Academy Squad.
"I've always wanted to play rugby since I was little," Appleby said.
"So when I found out there was a girls team starting up in town I was so excited."
Admitting that she didn't think she'd love it as much as she does, for now AFL is still where her heart, and focus, is.
She is looking forward to a bit of a break over Christmas after what has been a pretty hectic last little while. Between the academy trials and rugby program she counted she's probably had one week free in the last two months.
But she won't be taking it too easy with the first training with the Swans academy in mid-January.
The news of her selection came hot on the heels of the announcement that former Gunnedah Bulldog Alice Mitchell had resigned with the Swans' AFLW side for 2024.
After an ACL injury sidelined her in the club's inaugural season, Mitchell hit the ground running in 2023 playing in 11 games and averaging seven disposals and four handballs per game, as they made an historic finals run.
The 22-year-old was one of eight players announced as recommitting to the club.
