The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Artificial Intelligence predicts Tamworth's summer fashion choices

RG
By Rachel Gray
December 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trusty pair of RM Williams boots keeps The Land journalist Simon Chamberlain's feet stomping from town to country year-round for the Tamworth-based newspaper's loyal readers. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A trusty pair of RM Williams boots keeps The Land journalist Simon Chamberlain's feet stomping from town to country year-round for the Tamworth-based newspaper's loyal readers. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A tiered maxi dress for women and a pair of RM Williams boots for men are among Tamworth's hottest fashion pieces this festive season, according to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.