Artificial Intelligence predicts Tamworth's summer fashion choices

A tiered maxi dress for women and a pair of RM Williams boots for men are among Tamworth's hottest fashion pieces this festive season, according to Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Danielle Johansen, CEO of the online Threadicated, which uses a combination of AI with her years of experience as a fashion stylist, to choose the perfect outfits for any occasion, has revealed the list for the nation's country music capital.
"I noticed there were a lot of lightweight pieces, natural fibres and durable pieces that were doing really well in Tamworth," Ms Johansen said.
"I found out from our data that Tamworth was more about neutral tones and classic pieces, rather than trendier styles that we see closer towards the city."
The all-time favourite maxi dress was a highlight on the AI-generated list, which looks amazing dressed up with a pair of heels and cute earrings, Ms Johansen said.
"Or keep it casual with flat sandals," she said. "Even the [Billie] Zolie sandals would look great, which has a chunkier heel and a bit of puff in the straps."
As for the "Christmas lunch favourite" or "New Year's Eve long lunches" the AI machine chose the blue and white MVN Santorini dress, which has a "gorgeous puff sleeve" and creates "a lovely hourglass figure", Ms Johansen said.
"And because it's got the widest skirt, you can wear it all day and look absolutely fantastic."
Being the horse entertainment capital of Australia, a trusty pair of Levi's straight leg jeans were top of the AI fashion list, with denim rugged enough to withstand the rough and tumble of every day wear.
"I love that people are moving away from skinny jeans into a more classic style that complements a lot more body types," Ms Johansen said of the high-waisted classics.
The classic RM Williams boot was "probably the least surprising", Ms Johansen said of the list that her fashion machine predicted for the regional city.
Her choice was confirmed by a spokesperson from the brand's store on Peel Street, who said the Comfort RM Williams Craftsman boot is a top-seller with local stock agents, businessmen and doctors.
"We have customers who come in who still have their first pair of boots from 30 years ago," the spokesperson said.
She said a lot of people who are now in their 50s and 60s have worn the iconic Australian-made boots since they were teenagers.
"And many of those customers come in and buy their children or their grandchildren the same boots," she said.
Ms Johansen said the men's style for Tamworth "is all quite casual", the boots can be dressed up or down and with jeans or a suit, they're "such hard wearing boots".
She said men can roll-up the sleeves on the Trenery Regular Fit Cotton Check Long Sleeve Shirt and wear it unbuttoned with a white t-shirt underneath for a more casual look.
"Or you can button it up and pair it with some dark jeans or something a little bit dressier," she said.
Women
Men
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.