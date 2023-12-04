Telstra finally fixes Bingara mobile outage

A TRANSMISSION issue that caused an outage of mobile services in Bingara for the past five days has been fixed.
"We worked to get everything back online as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience," a Telstra spokesperson said on Tuesday, December 5.
The unexpected outage started on Wednesday, November 29, with no warning to customers.
Technicians had been working on resolving the problem since then, finally restoring service late on Monday.
The mobile network outage affected all Telstra 4G and 3G services from near Warialda Railway Station, through to Upper Bingara and towards Bundarra.
Annette Fairall told ACM she had to ask the community nurse to check on her 91-year-old mother, Ann Urquhart, who lives alone in Bingara and has been stranded by the outage.
"I haven't been able to contact Mum since last Wednesday and since all her neighbours rely on their mobiles to connect with family and friends, I had to phone the hospital to ask them to conduct a welfare check," Ms Fairall, who lives in Canberra, said.
It is not known how many customers in total were affected by the outage.
Landline and NBN services were not affected.
