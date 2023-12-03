The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Changed traffic conditions on New England Highway for upgrade

December 4 2023 - 10:00am
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place in and around Ten Mile Hill from December 4.
Motorists heading away on holidays in the lead up to Christmas are being warned about roadworks on the New England Highway, north of Glen Innes.

