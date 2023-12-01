Step right up for the greatest story: How Emmalene ran away with the circus

Emmalene Tinson ran away with the circus four years ago and has never looked back.
The 25-year-old dancer performs in Infamous: The Show, saying she is ecstatic to bring the "dazzling show" to her hometown.
But what really makes it is her proud little sister setting up a sign outside her family home, encouraging all passersby to purchase tickets and watch her big sister perform.
Ms Tinson said she was always on her toes throughout her childhood.
"I started, I think, when I was four-years-old at Willow Tree," she said.
"Then I moved up to Tamworth at the age of seven, and I danced at the Owl and the Pussycat School of Dance, which is now called The Studio.
"I danced at a lot of eisteddfods, and I was in a few musicals with the Tamworth Musical Society. I did Phantom of the Opera and Rock of Ages."
It has been a wild and fun journey for Ms Tinson, but she never intended to become a professional dancer.
"In my gap year, I moved to Los Angeles (LA) for three months and did dancing there," she said.
"Then, when I got back from LA, I was deciding whether to go to university or keep dancing.
"I got into University of Technology in Sydney, and I was tossing up between fashion design, and sport and exercise science.
In the end, Ms Tinson decided to pursue what she loved, turning down university and becoming a full-time dancer.
Ms Tinson said she does not regret her decision for a single moment.
"I do love sewing and all that, and those skills come in handy at Infamous when it comes to making and repairing costumes," she said.
Ms Tinson went on to train at Lee's Academy on the Central Coast, completing a diploma in dance and musicial theatre.
The audition that would land her the job with Infamous would come via a chance encounter.
"My best friend, who I lived and danced with, her friend was in the show," she said.
"She told me they were having auditions. So, I auditioned and got the job."
Her dance discipline is primarily contemporary, hip-hop, and commercial, but since joining Infamous, she has expanded her repertoire.
"I practice the flying trapeze, but I'm not very good at it," she said.
"I have also trained a bit in pole dancing and done some choreography work with the show. We're working on a few routines that will be included in the show, either in Tamworth or the next town."
The show was created by Jospeh Ashton who is a descendant of one of the longest circus lineages in Australia.
"I know a lot of the family history now, and I now know who did what trick first in Australia," she said.
Ms Tinson said what she loved most was the type of lifestyle the travelling circus had to offer.
"I get to perform every week," she said.
"I get to travel, and I have seen a lot of Australia and America too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.