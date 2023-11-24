The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Out to impress: Lewis visits partner's Scottish family then eyes Storm spot

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Storm second-rower Chris Lewis recently visited Scotland with his Glasgow-raised partner, Jill McCann. Picture supplied
Melbourne Storm second-rower Chris Lewis recently visited Scotland with his Glasgow-raised partner, Jill McCann. Picture supplied

Fresh from meeting his Scottish partner's four elder brothers for the first time, Chris Lewis was still in holiday mode ahead of what he believes will be his Melbourne Storm swansong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.