The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

No need to rush on power route: Layzell

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Layzell says time needs to be taken in the planning. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
Dave Layzell says time needs to be taken in the planning. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell has urged the government to take the time to get the planning and community consultation associated with the Hunter Transmission Project right, rather than fast-tracking its construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.