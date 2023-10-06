The old-world charm of the legendary Cobb & Co carriage trundled through Tamworth in a cavalcade that included some of Australia's finest horsewomen and men on Friday.
Beginning near the corner of Peel and Hill streets, the procession did a quick loop of the inner city with the Australian flag proudly brandished up front.
Cobb & Co driver Matt Jones said it was good to see the crowds enjoyed the sight.
"It was beautiful. It was great to see the smiles on the kids' faces and they were just in awe of what was going on," Mr Jones said.
Mr Jones will be driving the four horses - Danny Boy, Barbie (nicknamed the Milky Bar Kid), Portia and Jesse - in the Night of the Horse on Saturday, October 7, at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) from 7pm.
Hailing from Victoria, where he has about 26 Clydesdales and Percherons on his farm, Mr Jones said it takes at least 400 hours to prepare one of his foals before the horse is prepared enough to "do his first big job".
"We don't use a whip or anything like that, it's all voice command when we're out there," Mr Jones said.
"I use a two-way radio [walkie-talkie]. I put it on my leader's bridle so I can talk to him from where I'm driving and tell him to come around or get over, go left or right.
"We can have a helicopter land beside our horses and they look back at me as if to say, "Dad if you will tell me to stand here and it's not going to hurt me, then I will stand here with you".
The first Cobb & Co Coaches were imported to Australia from America in the 1850s by Freeman Cobb and three others during Victoria's gold rush days.
The coaches were used to transport people or mail and gold to the banks, and criss-crossed the nation covering 80 kilometres a day, before the introduction of rail, and later motorcars, heralded their demise.
The last Cobb & Co carriage ran in 1924.
Mr Jones said he received permission from Ben Hall, the great, great grandson of Mr Cobb, to carry-on the Cobb & Co name.
"Before he died [about 20 years ago] I asked him whether I could buy the name, and he said, 'well, if you do us proud, you're more than welcome'."
Mr Jones' two young sons Jack, 8, and Harrison, 3, will be atop the carriage with their father as they gallop around the arena with Night of the Horse director Dave Manchon doing tricks and stunts on Saturday.
The cavalcade also included Mr Manchon, and talented horsemen and women, including Australian Cutting Horse Futurity winner 2023 Todd Graham, reining champion Warren Backhouse, barrel racer Katina Matthews, showjumper Brock Everingham, and bucking bronco riders Emily Collits and Allysa Spierings.
