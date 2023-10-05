Hearts will race, hooves will gallop and whips will crack as horses, bison and Texas Long Horns perform with some of the country's best horsemen and women at Tamworth's equine centre.
The Night of the Horse jumps into action at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) on Saturday, October 7, for about 2.5 hours from 7pm, with tickets selling out fast.
Dave Manchon, the show's director, said the family-friendly event is for anyone who is inspired by horses or just wants to come along to enjoy a night filled with 'edge of the seat' fun.
"It's a wild west show so anything can happen," Mr Manchon said.
"There's a big Cobb & Co stunt, so we're hoping during that moment people will slide to the edge of their seats and maybe get nervous about what's going to happen."
Ducks, donkeys, ponies and brumbies will also make cameo appearances, with enough waddle and hee-haw to keep even the straightest-faced audience member busting a smile.
And a big brute of a bison bull named Rawhide, who lives on a ranch on the outskirts of Tamworth, will charge up the trailer parked in the arena in a rarely performed beastly feat called The Rooftop Express.
Mr Manchon said most of the animals work for him but Rawhide "kinda runs the show. He's the boss, so hopefully people will get their cameras out and want to film Rawhide, he's a big deal".
Among the performers will be Todd Graham who won the 2023 National Cutting Horse Association's 2023 Futurity event at AELEC, reining champion Warren Backhouse and bison trainer Kendal Neilson.
And all the way from Victoria will be Cobb & Co driver Matt Jones and family aboard the romance of an old-world carriage pulled by four ethereal-like grey Percheron horses.
And toughing it out on the bucking broncos will be Australia's Emily Collits going up against Allysa Spierings from America in the grand sparkling rhinestone rodeo showdown.
Tamworth barrel racer, Katina Matthews, will have audiences hushed in awe as she attempts a bridleless number which has rarely been seen elsewhere in the world.
There will be pyrotechnics and music, stampeding animals and antics of seemingly superhuman skills on show, as the connection between human and horse, beast and man, barrel and rider, put on a performance sure to inspire.
