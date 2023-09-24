The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Northern Inland Football: North Companions defeat Moore Creek in gruelling reserve grade final

By Zac Lowe
Updated September 24 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the end, there was really no other way Saturday's final should have played out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Snapshot for round four of the AFLW season
The Suns face an AFLW blockbuster with unbeaten Adelaide after putting the squeeze on the Bullogs. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Joanna Guelas, Shayne Hope and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.