The prohibition of cannabis research over many decades ensured that the evidence required for registration of products on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods was scarce and therefore cannabis was unlikely to be subsidised on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme any time soon. The reality of that move took some time to sink in, but now, almost seven years later, the predicted problems of that political move are playing out for all to see, and the many patients who could benefit the most are frequently left behind due to unaffordability.