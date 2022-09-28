The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Sam Liles caps off premiership win with Hunter Coast Premier League best and fairest honours

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:00am
Tamworth's Sam Sam Liles (back fifth from right) and Tom Budden (far left) celebrate with their Norths team-mates after their thrilling grand final triumph. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter Coast Premier League best and fairest accolades capped off what has been a hectic, but memorable hockey season for Sam Liles, with the Tamworth product being a central figure in not one but two drought-breaking triumphs.

