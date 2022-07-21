Calling out to all the Rock 'n' Roll fans in Tamworth and surrounds! We have a fabulous international tribute show celebrating the hits of the Rock 'n' Roll era coming to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 29 July, at 8pm.
Hit after massive hit, the magical sounds will come alive again with The Williams Brothers. Performing the classic hits of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, Little Richard, Del Shannon, Jerry Lee Lewis and Australia's Johnny O'Keefe, this show is a non-stop journey through the greatest songs of all time.
Rock 'n' Roll fans will embrace and celebrate all the classic number 1 hits of this era.
The Sapphires is one of Australia's best-loved stories. This award winning musical play that is full of raw energy, fun and emotion is coming to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, 3 August at 7.30pm.
Four young aboriginal women from regional Australia who like singing country music suddenly get the chance to change their lives. Wearing uniforms of sequins and armed with only microphones these young ladies find themselves trying to spread joy in the hell that is the Vietnam War.
The Sapphires is a funny, heart-warming tale inspired by the true story of writer Tony Brigg's mother. Tony will direct his play in a version he promises will be the most intimate telling of the story yet - the incredible journey of a singing group of four Yorta Yorta Women, who sing classic soul hits against the backdrop of personal change and massive social upheaval.
It is energetic, fun and engaging theatre that affirms life and the realisation of dreams.
