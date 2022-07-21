The Northern Daily Leader
A salute to the ages, for lovers of Rock 'n' Roll and Soul

By Theatre Talk
July 21 2022 - 5:00am
Twist & Shout: This show is a non-stop journey through the greatest songs of all time. Photo: Supplied

Twist & Shout - A Salute to Rock 'n' Roll

Calling out to all the Rock 'n' Roll fans in Tamworth and surrounds! We have a fabulous international tribute show celebrating the hits of the Rock 'n' Roll era coming to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 29 July, at 8pm.

