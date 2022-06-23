The Northern Daily Leader
The 'Together Alone Tour' is the first time Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley have joined forces

By Theatre Talk
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
Two Aussie greats join forces on stage

Two of Australia's most respected singers, songwriters and musicians are taking the stage together for one night only! Join us in the glorious Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday 13 August at 7.30pm for these two powerhouse guitarists and vocalists.

