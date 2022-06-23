Two Aussie greats join forces on stage

Two of Australia's most respected singers, songwriters and musicians are taking the stage together for one night only! Join us in the glorious Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday 13 August at 7.30pm for these two powerhouse guitarists and vocalists.
The 'Together Alone Tour' is the first time Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley have joined forces and shared a stage in such an intimate setting and they'll take the audience on a musical journey across their respective careers.
Mossy said "I have been a big fan of Troy's for so long so when this opportunity came up to do a lap around Australia with him I was never going to say no. These shows have been about 2 years in the planning, the set list will have everything plus a few surprises and I can't wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans."
Troy added: "From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special. This will be a great fun musical adventure, I'm so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven! See you out there. I can't wait to play."
Don't miss your chance to see these old friends light up, and rip up the stage. It will be magic!
Tickets are on sale now online, over the counter at the Capitol Theatre Box Office or over the phone on 67675200.
1927
The iconic Australian rock band 1927 known for their big hits such as "That's When I Think Of You", "Compulsory Hero", "If I Could", "To Love Me" will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Friday July1 at 7.30pm.
From the golden era for Australian rock bands to reinvigorating fans today, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years and have stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene.
Their debut album "ISH" became a smashing success and went five times platinum and sold in excess of 400,000 copies. 1927 became a household name in Australia overnight.
Now you can see them live in the comfort of the Capitol Theatre and enjoy listening to those remarkable hits once again!
Tickets are on sale now!
Just a reminder, if you still have Discover NSW vouchers to redeem you can book for future shows or we can exchange them for an Entertainment Venues voucher that is then valid for 3 years. The Discover vouchers expire on June 30.
For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200.
