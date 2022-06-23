The Northern Daily Leader

'You're always scared': Roos pair open up about brushes with cancer

By Zac Lowe
June 23 2022 - 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team support: Hayley Beck (left) and Brook Wallace both watched their mums battle breast cancer during childhood, and hope to aid in the fight against the disease during this Saturday's fundraiser. Photo: Gareth Gardner.

When Brook Wallace found out her mother, Lisa, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, she initially reacted with frustration.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.