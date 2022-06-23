'You're always scared': Roos pair open up about brushes with cancer

When Brook Wallace found out her mother, Lisa, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, she initially reacted with frustration.
The then-16-year-old was "cranky" with her mum because she felt she "wasn't someone who looked after her own health."
Now, at 29 years of age with two children of her own, Brook understands the situation on a much more personal level.
"I can see how easy it is to put yourself last and not get checkups," she said.
"I think that's the biggest thing, is just to make time for yourself and look after your own health."
Brook's Tamworth Kangaroos teammate, Hayley Beck, went through a similar circumstance but at a much younger age.
She was just nine years old when her mum, Honor, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.
"It was a bit hard during that time, I did want to rely on my mum for a lot of things," Hayley, now 19, said.
"Chemotherapy hit her quite hard close to the end there. She couldn't even get out of bed a lot of the time, and I didn't want to bother her."
The two women agreed to speak to the Leader about their experiences with the disease ahead of the Kangaroos' fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation this Saturday, during their fixtures against the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
Both Brook and Hayley know too intimately with the havoc that cancer can wreak on a family, and the emotional scars it can leave for years even after going into remission.
"Dad was very stressed throughout the process. He made it very clear to me not to annoy Mum with anything," Hayley said.
Even though their mothers survived, both women carry an inherent fear that the breast cancer could rear its head again at any moment.
"You're always scared, you're always worried," Brook said.
"I always ask Mum if she's gone to get checked, and ask her what the doctors said. And there's also the osteoporosis, she has really brittle bones now."
It is stories like theirs, which are shared by many families around Australia, that inspired the Kangaroos to organise this weekend's fundraiser.
It is typical of the club, Brook said, to support its players and the broader community in this way.
"The club is wonderful with a lot of different causes, you do feel part of a family here," she said.
"This is my second year playing with the Kangaroos," Hayley added. "It's probably the most supportive club that I've ever been with."
This Saturday's matches will get underway from noon with the men set to play first. The women's game will begin in the marquee time slot at 2.05pm to further promote the fundraiser.
There will be a raffle, a 100 Club, and a bake sale held on the day. All proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
