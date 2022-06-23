'Winning does become a habit': Companions aim to continue hot form

North Companions FC finally snapped a streak of three consecutive draws last weekend, with a 2-1 win over the Moore Creek Mountain Goats.
Advertisement
Following on from their victory, coach Andrew Mahony hopes the team can continue its winning ways this weekend when they take on Kootingal FC.
"Once you are winning, it does become a habit," Mahony said.
However, he knows better than to take any opposition for granted, even though Kootingal has struggled for form this year and currently sits last on the premier league ladder.
"Any Chris Jarrett-coached side is very fair and they're really well-structured," Mahony said.
"And especially with a young team [like Companions], you definitely don't want them to get complacent."
Despite their results prior to last Saturday's victory, the Companions are still second on the ladder. Their three drawn matches took place against OVA, Tamworth FC, and the Hillvue Rovers.
The change that enabled the Companions' slim win on the weekend, Mahony said, was a return to their full-strength team.
"We had between eight and 14 players missing for a few weeks," he said.
"That was through illness or people being away, so it was really nice to be close to full strength on the weekend. And it was a really quality game ... it could have gone either way."
The victory was just rewards for the players who had been able to play for Companions in the last few weeks and fought so hard on field to prevent the team from losing.
"Those boys have put in the hard work with a slightly depleted squad for a few weeks," Mahony said.
"I was really glad that they were rewarded. We had first graders playing in reserves and backing up and often playing two games.
"I was just really happy for them, to be honest."
The fluidity of the Companions' team list has also highlighted for Mahony the spirit of camaraderie that has emerged throughout the senior men's squad.
Players have played up and down the first and reserve grade teams as needed this year, and every time Mahony has had to relegate a player, the response has been unerringly club-first.
"I think it's a true indication of the strength of the squad that there's people who are willing to step back into reserve grade, and reserve graders willing to play first grade," he said.
Advertisement
"I've really tried to bring a squad mentality ... where everyone is part of a victory even though they might be getting less game time.
"There's been really good buy-in from the boys."
The Companions will take on Kootingal from 3pm this Saturday at the Marius Street Playing Fields.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.