'Winning does become a habit': Companions aim to continue hot form

By Zac Lowe
June 23 2022 - 4:00am
Hard work: Jack Stanton dribbles the ball up the field earlier this season against OVA, which was the first of the Companions' three consecutive draws. Photo: Zac Lowe.

North Companions FC finally snapped a streak of three consecutive draws last weekend, with a 2-1 win over the Moore Creek Mountain Goats.

