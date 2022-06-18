It's another pulsating weekend of winter sports action.
The Leader's sports team will bring you live updates from the big clash between the Cowboys and the Roosters at Dungowan. Kick-off is 2.45pm.
Advertisement
We will also be at Gipps Street for undefeated OVA's encounter against Tamworth FC. It starts at 3pm.
But before that happens, there will be live scoring from the Swans-Bulldogs battle at No 1 Oval, which gets under way at 2pm.
Match reports and galleries will be online this evening.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.