ANOTHER Tuesday, another Tamworth Regional Council meeting, and the Leader is here to bring you all the action as it happens.
First up on the agenda is the controversial Nundle wind farm proposal, as the state-significant development application creeps closer to a determination by the Independent Planning Commission.
Advertisement
Councillors will decide whether to send another damning letter on the project to the Department of Planning and Environment, expressing council's opposition, in reply to the proponent ENGIE's response to submissions.
Also tonight, councillors will consider the budget variation report for the month of April, which includes a withdrawal of grant funding for the pilot training facility at Tamworth Regional Airport.
The facility could soon take flight again, with the council on the hunt for a tenant.
And, numerous sporting organisations - including the Tamworth Gymnastics Club and Tamworth Baseball - have requested their fees be waived for upcoming carnivals expected to inject over a million dollars into the local economy.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.