HIGHLIGHTING everyone's role in sustainable farming practices is at the heart of a travelling art exhibition, which has opened in Tamworth.
The Earth Canvas exhibition brings together a collection from seven artists, who have captured farming landscapes across the state in a bid to showcase the impact agriculture can have on a landscape.
Originally hosted and co-ordinated by Albury City Library and Museum, the exhibition featuring artists such as John Wolseley, Stephen King and Ross Laurie, has travelled to galleries across the state, most recently the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Earth Canvas founder and Bowna regenerative farmer Gillian Sanbrook helped bring the exhibition to life by calling on her experience in both the fields of art and agriculture.
"I'm a regenerative farmer myself from just north of Albury and I'm really passionate about getting everyone involved in the whole climate issue, as well as the solutions," Ms Sanbrook said.
"I also started an art investment group, which I was involved in from 2009 to 2019 that lead me to meet so many amazing artists from right across Australia.
"The idea of marrying the two concepts, art and farming together came about because I see farming as something that is artistic and creative.
"I think if more people who manage the land can see that every mark they make with a tractor, or yards or a fence actually becomes part of the landscape, and in turn becomes land art."
As well as demonstrating the different impacts farming can have on a landscape, Ms Sanbrook said she was hopeful the exhibition may inspire to have a more holistic approach to agriculture.
"It's really all about getting people involved in agriculture and to be part of the solution," she said.
"Anyone who eats food is investing in agriculture and we are aiming to get the message across that it is not just the farmers who are responsible for addressing climate issues but also the consumer as well.
"The heart of this exhibition is really about getting people to understand where their food comes from, how it is produced and to look at it from a nutrient-dense perspective in the sense that it benefits their health and the landscape.
"This exhibition isn't just focused on artists or farmers it's really about everybody and what role they play in agriculture and the landscape.
"I think there is a lack of education in this space at the moment and I think artists can really help in teaching these kinds of lessons."
Tamworth Regional Art Gallery director Bridget Guthrie said the Tamworth region was well poised to make the most of an exhibition targeted at regenerative agriculture.
"We have invested heavily in this touring exhibition from the Albury Library Museum and we really wanted to ensure our region was engaged," Ms Guthrie said.
"From that we have been able to engage two first nations artists, as well as two other artists, to respond to the landscape here, which has been quite special.
"It was really important to us to engage with local producers and especially first nations artists because there are so many aspects of regenerative agriculture that can be explored.
"We feel that our farming community is really tuned in to these kinds of issues so we really wanted to make sure we engaged with them to ensure everyone got as much out of it as possible and that the important lessons this exhibition offers could be enjoyed by the whole community."
A highlight of the opening night festivities was a traditional dance performed by Gomeroi Dance Company, which helped punctuate many of the exhibition's themes.
Following on from opening night was an on-farm visit to renowned regen-ag educator Craig Carter's Willow Tree property Tallawang, which allowed visitors to hear from farmers, artists, local indigenous people and scientists about how to build a healthier soil water and plant environment to build a healthier planet.
The visit also featured a weaving demonstrations from Wallabadah First Nations artist Tania, as well as a discussion with Walcha artist Ross Laurie, who spoke about his contemporary art piece inspired by working with cattle.
The exhibition will be open at the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery until June 12 when it will head to the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.
