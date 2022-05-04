Andy Griffiths' & Terry Denton's best-selling book The 13 Storey Treehouse comes to life on stage in the Capitol Theatre on Monday May 23 at 6pm for children 6-12 and their adults! There will be flying cats, a mermaid, a sea monster, an invasion of monkeys and a giant gorilla. Here is your chance to experience live entertainment and see the first show in the award winning 'Treehouse' series with the return of the one and only, super famous, ultra-brilliant, runaway success The 13 Storey Treehouse. We take you back to where it all began.