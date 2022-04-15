The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council: Residents no longer footing the bill in council's updated kerb and gutter program

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
April 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KERB COSTS: An updated Kerb and Gutter Construction Priority Program was given the tick of approval by councillors on Tuesday night. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file.

RESIDENTS will no longer need to contribute to the cost of new kerb and gutter projects with Tamworth Regional Council approving a number of changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.