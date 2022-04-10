The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Live

The Weekend Wanderer: Bears v Tigers live score

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 10 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live score from Norths' opening round clash against Manilla

The wait is finally over: footy is back!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.