The Northern Daily Leader

The Weekend Wanderer: Group 4 and Central North rugby seasons have lift off | April 9

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 9 2022 - 1:06pm, first published April 8 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the charge: Josh Dransfield was one of Pirates' tryscorers in their win over Quirindi. Photo: Gareth Gardner

RUGBY UNION

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.