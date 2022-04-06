The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Labor refuses to rule out scrapping Ag Visa if elected

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
April 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO STRAIGHT ANSWER: Labor leader Anthony Albanese wouldn't provide a yes or no answer when asked if he would scrap the ag visa. Photo: Sitthixay Ditthavong

LABOR has remained coy on its plans for the Agriculture Visa, with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese refusing to be drawn on whether the party would scrap the scheme if elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.