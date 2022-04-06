Labor refuses to rule out scrapping Ag Visa if elected

LABOR has remained coy on its plans for the Agriculture Visa, with Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese refusing to be drawn on whether the party would scrap the scheme if elected.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.