Decision to return Hunter New England Health to former New England Health slammed as "backwards" by Inverell health historian

Jacinta Dickins
Jacinta Dickins
March 30 2022 - 7:00pm
APPALLED: Something of an Inverell health historian, Bob Bensley has slammed a decision to investigate breaking up HNEH as "backwards". Photo: Jacinta Dickins

Inverell's Bob Bensley was "appalled" upon reading the news that the region's mayors voted to investigate a return to the New England Health District - as opposed to the "top-heavy" Hunter New England Health District.

