ORGANISERS of the Tamworth Country Music Festival say they've got used to 'rolling with the punches' as they push forward with a jam-packed program in April.
Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.