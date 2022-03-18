news, latest-news, Barnaby Joyce, disaster relief, Linda Reynolds, nsw floods, flood relief

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has defended the week-long delay to providing financial support to Labor-voting flood-affected areas of the Northern Rivers as part of a prudent approach towards public money. Asked why Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Kyogle shires had not initially received the same support as neighbouring areas in a federal National seat, Mr Joyce pointed to the National Recovery and Resilience Agency (NRRA) and the state government. "We go through a proper process," he said. "We have the NRRA for a reason; to give recommendations. We have the process where state government recommends to us. We can't just dispense with the process because once you do it once what's the point of agreeing with the process if you're never going to follow it?" Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week announced flood-affected residents of Lismore, Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley shires would receive a pair of $1000 payments designed to help them get back on their feet during a visit to Lismore. All four shires are in the National-held federal electorate of Page. Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Kyogle shires, in the neighbouring Labor-held Richmond, were not initially set to receive the same cash. Richmond MP Justine Elliot sponsored a petition complaining of pork-barrelling as a result of the restriction of flood support. READ MORE: Liberal state MLC Catherine Cusack, who is based in the area, resigned from politics in protest on Thursday. "The idea that being a flood victim in a National Party-held seat makes you more worthy than a flood victim who is in the Richmond electorate ... is probably the most unethical approach I have ever seen," she said. Page MP Kevin Hogan and Government Services Minister Linda Reynolds on Thursday announced the program would be made available to people in both federal electorates. Mr Joyce said it was important to be prudent with public money. "I have not dropped the ball on this for one second, we keep driving this agenda forward and making sure we look after people of the Northern Rivers," he said. Asked if the NRRA had initially recommended not covering both electorates, he said the government was making sure the organisation understood the concerns of people in the flood-affected areas.

