Among the obscurest of road laws in Australian history is the legislation that once prohibited more than 50 kilogram of potatoes from being transported. The obscure Western Australian potato law was only removed within the last decade, when the industry was deregulated in 2016. Up until then, a special potato inspector could search any vehicle on reasonable grounds for suspicion that a quantity of more than 50 kilograms of potatoes was on board. If the inspector found potatoes over 50kg in weight without a permit, the driver would have to take said potatoes before a justice. And it isn't the only law you'd be shocked to hear about - still in play are these obscure ones compiled by Budget Direct: But, back to those potatoes. Australia's potato industry is about as big as all the other vegetable industries put together, according to Simon Moltoni, CEO of the Potato Growers Association in WA. Such an abundant vegetable needed its own rules, and corporation. The Potato Marketing Corporation of Western Australia (PMC) was a statutory marketing organisation responsible for managing the supply of fresh potatoes - processed potatoes were not bound by regulations. A hangover from the past, Mr Moltoni said the "humorous" law came about under regulation. To grow and sell fresh potatoes, a permit from the PMC was needed. IN OTHER NEWS: If a person was found to be carrying a considerable amount of fresh potatoes without being permitted, they could be prosecuted. Mr Moltoni would be surprised if anyone was ever prosecuted for having "a few potatoes here and there", however he does know drivers transporting truckloads of potatoes have been prosecuted. The industry was deregulated after Premier at the time, Colin Bartlett, reportedly said it was time for rules dictating the varieties, quantities and price of potatoes grown in WA to go. Supporters of deregulation labelled the system outdated, and high profile potato grower Tony Galati held a public campaign to scrap the PMC after running afoul of it. But it hasn't been all sunshine and potatoes since. According to Mr Moltoni, the industry currently struggles with rising costs for the public and falling profits for the growers. "When we had regulation, growers did have some consideration. As it is now, the supermarkets hold all the cards in the negotiation," he said.

