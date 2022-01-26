news, latest-news, east tamworth, 19 Marnola Crescent

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK 19 Marnola Crescent, East Tamworth 3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car PRICE: $525,000 Nestled away in high East Tamworth yet still within a few minutes from the CBD, is this lovely older style home that oozes the charm of yesteryear. The minute you arrive at the front of the property you will appreciate the privacy and the neatness of the low maintenance lawns and gardens and the beautiful established trees that allow you to sit on the front porch and just enjoy the ambience that comes with it. The spacious main bedroom is at the front of the home with built-in wardrobe, second and third bedroom both having gorgeous French doors that open out to the enclosed sunroom or perhaps it could double for the perfect home office if so needed. In the centre of the home is the bathroom complete with bath, shower, and separate toilet. Generous formal living that leads to the open plan dining off the country style kitchen, which in turn takes you outside to the covered alfresco area. All is in good order from the plantation shutters on the front windows through to the beautifully polished floorboards throughout. Climate control is all taken care of with ducted evaporative air-conditioning for summer and a lovely, cosy fireplace for those cold winter nights. Enjoy the serenity in the private and secure backyard within a friendly neighbourhood that gives you added security and peace of mind. Off street car accommodation is provided with a single carport at the side of the home. Although this is not a huge family home, it is certainly suitable for the new family just starting out, the single person beginning their career or the retiree for that matter who is just looking to downsize and enjoy a simple life. Properties such as this one is much sought after and just don't come on the market often enough, particularly in this market so make sure you put this one on your list to inspect as it will not be on for long. Located close to public and private schools, day-care facilities, Oxley Scenic Lookout, Bicentennial Park, Long Gully Park, Tamworth Marsupial Park, Tamworth City Bowling Club, Eastpoint Woolworths and only a short drive to the CBD. If it is a relaxed lifestyle you are craving and you just want to move in and enjoy the serenity that comes with this delightful property then no doubt this is the one for you. "Being built in our premier suburb of East Tamworth and obviously built well to stand the sands of time in order to look as good as it does, this property should tick a number of boxes for buyers," said selling agent Glenda Douglas. AGENCY: Ray White, Tamworth AGENT: Glenda Douglas PHONE: 0428 298 524 INSPECT: 11-11.45am Jan 29

