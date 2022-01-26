NIAS soccer clinics a hit with the kids

news, latest-news,

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has kicked off the week with a range of soccer clinics. They are being held right across the Northern Inland region with the first clinics taking place on Monday. Those first clinics were held in Moree and Glen Innes. Girls and boys aged from five right up to 12 are eligible to attend these clinics which are designed to enhance their soccer skills and develop knowledge of the game. The clinics are open to girls and boys who currently play soccer as well as those who may not have played before which provides an opportunity to grow the passion for the game from a young age. NIAS coach Adam Ramage said all the kids took something away from the clinics regardless of skill level. "It was a good day for the young boys and girls involved," he said. "It's a great way to introduce new skills to young kids, and help the older ones develop on skills they may have practiced before." Clinic days resume on Thursday with coaches delivering sessions in Armidale and Gunnedah. These are set to be two of the biggest days with large participation numbers for both areas. Tamworth and Quirindi clinics will then be held on Friday. They will be the final locations for regional kids to get involved. The focus of these clinics is to provide a sporting opportunity to enthusiastic girls and boys who may want to be playing as much soccer as possible in the off-season or those who may be considering signing up to a local club. Through a range of drills and activities each child is provided the opportunity to learn new skills in an enjoyable environment. Ramage said so far the clinics have gone well. "It's always enjoyable to get outside and help young kids learn more football," he said. "Whether they are new to the sport or have played for a few years, each of them can take something away from the experience." Not only do the kids learn a thing or two, they also get to take something physical away from the clinics. Each participant gets a soccer ball to take home so they can continue practicing and staying active outside. The Northern Inland Academy of Sport encourages children who may be interested in taking up the game of soccer, to reach out to their local club to get more information about signing up.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/ef3feff4-138c-4c82-94d9-982c57e54dcd.jpg/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg