Set to sea on a journey of satirical discovery. The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam. All hands-on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not. Join the regular crew of creatives Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phil Scott - along with their figurehead of talent Mandy Bishop - as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel. Show content: May contain strong language and adult themes On Friday 18 February at 7:30pm in the Capitol Theatre Jeff Carter together with Brooke McMullen bring together a captivating and unforgettable musical concert Leaving Jackson. Take a step back in time to when country music told a true story of life, love and heartache. From the famous Walk The Line and Folsom Prison Blues to the iconic Ring of Fire. All the songs you love in a full visual theatre concert for Johnny Cash fans and lovers of country music. Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences for over 40 years around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache. A love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written. Be sure to get your tickets soon so you don't miss out! Country Music Festival in April 2022 tickets are on sale now. Check out the fabulous line up of shows at the Capitol Theatre, Tamworth Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre.

