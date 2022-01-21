news, latest-news,

Neon NETFIT is set to light up the region next month. Armidale and Tamworth are the first two stops on the Regional Roadshow of the novel netball workout, which is the brainchild of former GIANTS netballer and NETFIT founder Sarah Wall. The roadshow is being presented by Origin Energy in partnership with GIANTS Netball, and will hit Armidale on Monday February 7 and Tamworth on Tuesday February 8. READ ALSO: Open to participants 12-years and over, the two-hour sessions will comprise 90-minute glow in the dark netball focused workouts, with fitness and solo skills workouts, netball-themed yoga and DJ's. For $50, participants will also receive a training t-shirt, glow in the dark wristband, ticket to a GIANTS home-game and 6-month access to the NETFIT App. Wall, and former GIANTS team-mate and NETFIT NSW manager Taylah Davies, who will lead the program, are delighted to be able to get back out into the community following an interrupted 2021 through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Local netball is the heartbeat of so many communities and as a country girl myself, I'm so excited that we can offer NEON NETFIT through the Regional Roadshow to so many young girls and boys who might not traditionally receive these opportunities in their towns," Wall said. Sessions will run from 7-9pm and be held at Sport UNE (Armidale) and the Tamworth Sports Dome (Tamworth). Bookings can be made via this link: https://netfitnetball.com/neon-netfit/new-south-wales/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/3ccd573e-3355-4fb7-bed7-7cb48addbe02.jpeg/r1_31_613_377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg