HOUSE OF THE WEEK 165 Carthage Street, East Tamworth 3 beds | 1 bath| 2 cars $619,000 Situated in the highly sought after suburb of East Tamworth is this property that encapsulates the essence of what the suburb is highly regarded for. You simply don't find properties like this every week, it offers the peace and quiet of a great neighbourhood but additionally the bonus of it being walking distance to Tamworth's CBD and local school. Firstly you will be greeted to a generous front verandah which offers great space for the morning coffees, for watching the sun rise or those relaxing afternoons soaking in the Tamworth weather with family and friends. On entry to the property you will see the wide entry hallway which adds as a great feature of space and the polished floorboards add to the charm and character of this property. Decorative high ceilings and cornices set the tone for this classy yet period featured home. Boasting two large bedrooms both with ceiling fans and big built-in wardrobes and a rear bedroom that allows for the family or a couple to have an extra bedroom when needed, this also has a built-in wardrobe. Climate control is taken care of all year round with ceiling fans throughout and a big beautiful fireplace in the formal living room. Additionally this property offers entertainment for those days spent with family and friends with a large rear deck overlooking the westerly plains, that sets up just perfectly for the barbecue or birthday gatherings. The spacious block allows for landscaped mature gardens at the side entry of the block and the rear backyard is nothing short of excellent. The backyard includes fenced off areas for pets to enjoy their bit of freedom as well, and will also keep young children close by if needed. The rear deck allows for storage underneath and with the double garage/shed at the rear of the block it allows for two cars or a big storage/workshop for the home business owner. This property will be for couples, families and first home buyers and even investors, being situated in the best area of Tamworth will certainly allow for great growth and a return from your investment. With all these features you will also be well covered with your electricity bill as the property also comes complete with a big 6 kw solar power system. All these wonderful features that this property presents to its new purchasers yet the one that stands out the most is its location. Being in such a location like this boasts the advantages of having two of the best local schools, walking distance to Woolworths and a two minute drive to Tamworth's CBD. AGENCY: Ray White AGENT: Jacob Hart INSPECT TIME: 10-10.30 Sat 22nd PHONE: 0467 777 535

