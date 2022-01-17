coronavirus,

The 20,000 rapid antigen tests delivered for the postponed Tamworth Country Music Festival will be redistributed to health workers. The health kits were shipped to the city for use by workers in local pubs, cafes and music venues during the January festival. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who lobbied the ministry of health for the delivery of the tests, said he'd asked for them to be "redirected". "Given the decision to postpone the festival, I have requested the tests be redirected to the local health system to support front-line health workers and the most vulnerable in our region," he said. "Nurses, doctors, aged-care workers, carers and midwives have been on the front line of COVID for almost two years and these tests will help enable them to keep themselves, their families and their patients safe. "I want to thank them for their dedication and their service." The historic 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival was rescheduled a week before it was slated to begin, and will now be held from April 18 to 24.

