HE'S known as Australia's first cowboy and a pioneer of Australian country music. Now, a new book celebrating the amazing story of the great Smoky Dawson has been released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Tamworth Country Music Festival. Smoky Dawson - A Life is a fully illustrated, 368-page coffee table book that combines Smoky's own autobiography, released 36 years ago, with a new chapter: The Final Round-Up. The author of The Final Round-Up is Glenn T., a playwright, actor and award-winning production designer who was Smoky and Dot's confidant and loyal companion in their later years. The extensive biography covers the period 1985 almost to the present day and the book is packed with more than 200 historical and contemporary photographs and illustrations. "I got to meet Smoky at a function in the early 90s, I was introduced my a mutual friend of ours and we just got along well," Glenn T told the Leader. "We became good friends, I lived nearby and as Smoky and his wife Dot started driving less and less I'd take them to various events. I became their local driver and we'd spend a lot of time at the house chatting away and listening to stories." READ ALSO: Glenn T said Smoky was his "hero as a child" and to become a part of his life was a dream come true. "I grew up in the era of watching him on television. So to get to meet him and work with him became quite a thrill for this young cowboy," he said. Smoky, who is often referred to as Australia's most versatile showman, died in 2008 at the age of 94. He was a singer, recording artist, songwriter, poet, scriptwriter, actor, television performer, horseman, stuntman, knife-thrower, double-headed axe hurler, whip cracker, raconteur, rancher and revered mentor. Featuring memories and photographs from the Tamworth Country Music Festival over the years, the book has been republished as it was in 1985, but now as a coffee table book. "I was able to go through the private photo albums and pulled out a lot of never before seen images, personal images and some great publicity photos from many, many decades," Glenn T said. "He loved the festival so much and what it brought to young people as well as recognising the older ones, but I think that Smoky just loved seeing the different types of music. "He was a mentor for Keith Urban when Keith was 14 and there's a great photo in the book of Smoky with a young mullet-headed Keith Urban that I think came from the Leader back in the day. "Tamworth was such a big thing in his heart." Proceeds from the book will go towards the Smoky Dawson Foundation and Bear Cottage. Smoky Dawson - A Life will be released on January 24, 2022, and is available through all quality bookstores.

