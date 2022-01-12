coronavirus,

THE DAILY case count has bounced up again across the region, with 211 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamworth and another 240 across the New England North West. In the Wednesday update, there were 72 new cases found in Inverell, 70 in Moree, 39 in Gunnedah, 36 in Armidale, seven in Uralla, six in the Liverpool Plains and five in Narrabri. There were also two new infections added in both Glen Innes and Walcha, as well as one in the Gwydir. The Hunter New England Health (HNEH) district added 3410 new COVID-19 infections and has now surpassed 27,000 active cases. READ ALSO: The district is caring for 101 cases in hospitals and 10 patients are in intensive care units. Two men, one aged in his 80s and one in his 50s, sadly died in the Hunter region in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. NSW marked a record day for the COVID-19 death toll for the third time in less than a week, with 21 deaths reported on Wednesday. The state reported another 34,759 infections in the same reporting period. The NSW government has unveiled its system for rapid antigen test (RAT) reporting, following the lead of Australia's other jurisdictions which already have mandatory RAT reporting in place. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the system went live at 9am on Wednesday and those who returned a positive RAT must report it via Service NSW. This included those who have returned positive results since January 1, 2022. Users can go to the Service NSW app, Service NSW website or call Service NSW to report their positive test result. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/8f089227-386f-402d-a8f5-eb5b93b3f65c.jpg/r2_0_783_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg