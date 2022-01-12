comment,

Knowing the federal government's fondness for using taxpayers' money for election purposes, will Scott Morrison soon announce that rapid antigen tests will be available free in Coalition seats and marginal seats he hopes to win in the 2022 election? Steve Mears, Tamworth Labor secretary I guess that when Scott Morrison waved that lump of coal around in Parliament, the year before he was elected as Prime Minister, the writing was on the wall, but certainly since becoming Prime Minister there has been multiple reasons for the many Australians who care about our environment to be extremely concerned. Record native animal extinctions for which we are now unfortunately amongst the world leaders, record breaking devastating bush fires that none of us will ever forget, record flooding, deforestation at a speed as if there will be no tomorrows for which we now rank with the terrible and depressing land clearing practises being experienced in the Congo and the Amazon, pathetically weak environmental laws, I could go on and on, but can sum it all up by commenting - it is as if our Prime Minister has declared all out war on our environment . Positive actions in relation to our all important Australian environment have been, in my opinion, overlooked in a shocking manner by our Federal Coalition Government for many years and because of the present structure of the Coalition Government I cannot see any improvement taking place in the foreseeable future. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank- South Australia I get e-mail alerts from Australian, American and British Newspapers and here is an alert from Cairns Post Australia, time in my in box 7:39am Monday, 10 January, 2022. Here is the headline: Possible new Delticron variant identified. A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of coronavirus that appears to have combined Delta and Omicron. Penny Wong I feel sorry for the voters who follow you and take in all your comments as Penny Wong is Penny Right. You are one good reason not to vote Labor at the next Federal election. Tell me how the Labor Party could have done a better job concerning COVID19 and all the variants, hospitalizations, deaths and need for more COVID vaccines for Australia. Let's see if you (Penny Wong) have the ability to e-mail me back and tell me how Labor could have done a better job. Eric John Roberts, Tamworth I guess it is just my bad luck that I live in an area without mobile phone reception, I accept that and live without it. What I find completely disrespectful is that my landline service is so pathetic and Telstra simply don't seem to give a rats about that. Christmas Day and the phone stopped working for the second time that year. Now it is January the 10th and it still isn't working. Yet in that time Telstra have made a handy profit of just over $190 million. I suppose they will get around to fixing it up one day soon. Andrew Brown, Nundle When COVID struck, Australia had a big advantage over the rest of the world - our isolation. But we had a bigger disadvantage - Scott Morrison was prime minister. He bungled the initial procurement of vaccines. He bungled the early vaccine roll-out. He failed to protect the aged care sector and vulnerable Indigenous communities. He bungled quarantine facilities. Despite expert warnings, he failed to provide enough rapid antigen tests. His time as prime minister has been distinguished by his incompetence and his failure to accept any level of personal responsibility. He'd knock you down in his rush to front the cameras when it's good news. But when the going gets tough, he's harder to find than a rapid antigen test. Mick Lawler, Tamworth Labor president

