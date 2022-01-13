A Majestic new home could brighten your 2022

Branded Content for Majestic Tamworth.
As 2021 fades into memory, even the most die-hard optimist would have to concede that it was a bit of a stinker.
A year like that is a perfect opportunity to reassess what makes us happy, what's in our future, and what's important to us.
If you are ready to spoil yourself in a beautiful home built within an over 50's community, bursting with life and vitality, 2022 could be the year for you.
The Majestic Tamworth is coming and will feature everything you'll ever need to live a comfortable, executive lifestyle.
Developed by nationally renowned developer Bob Andersen, Majestic Tamworth puts a world of luxury right on your door step, literally!
From a bespoke clubhouse on landscaped grounds - overlooking a natural lake and the 18th hole of the Longyard golf course - to the other VIP Facilities, the resort style gated community has been designed with lifestyle in mind.
"Majestic Tamworth is one of a kind. It cements luxury with easy living," Bob said.
"It's focused on creating an environment for people to come together and celebrate life, with exclusive VIP amenities at an attractive price point. It will be a vibrant, energising place to call home," he continued.
"Everything you need to enjoy your life is right here at your doorstep, or only a short buggy ride away," Mr Andersen said, adding they're even providing a free golf buggy with every home sold.
It is important to note however that this is not a "retirement village", so there are no exit or deferred management fees.
This is Land Lease living, so no stamp duty, no council rates and you may even qualify for rent assistance.
The best thing is that your home is your own, so any increase in value is yours, should you choose to sell.
A simple weekly site fee covers the cost of maintaining the community and facilities.
And, what a community it is! You'll enjoy the café lounge, the cinema and alfresco deck. You can watch the sun go down in front of the firepit.
But its not all about relaxing, you can also play lawn bowls, work out in the gym, take a swim in the outdoor pool and then play a game of snooker. It's all here and all included.
One of the major drawcards for community living like this is the friendships that are made along the way. There are numerous studies that show the benefits of being with like-minded souls in a safe and engaging environment.
The homes at the Majestic Tamworth start from $479,000 and are modern, bright with some incredible features, so there are no compromises.
There are five options available across the 98 lot community to suit the most discerning buyer.
Interest has been building momentum rapidly and with the display suite in 301 Peel St, Tamworth is almost ready to go.
Book a time to visit Peter, who can give you a tour and answer your questions. For more details, visit: https://majestictamworth.com.au/
Loaded with added extras
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle famously wrote that the little things are infinitely the most important.
While he was obviously talking about his legendary detective Sherlock Holmes at the time, the same is true when it comes to living a comfortable life.
It's the little details - the added extras - that go a long way to making life just that little bit more special. That's why Majestic Tamworth is full of them.
For instance, there is a massage room, hair & beauty area, spa and sauna.
You can take a book from the library and relax at the outdoor terrace or try out the golf simulator. Better still, jump in your very own golf buggy (which comes with every home purchase) and go next door to the 18 hole Longyard course.
If you have a caravan or boat, they have you covered, with spaces available for a low weekly cost but be quick, they won't last long.
There's so much more, just come in, see them and they'll reveal all.
