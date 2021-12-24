news, latest-news,

MORE than 500 people soaked in the festive atmosphere at Tamworth Jockey Club (TJC) on Tuesday for the very first Carols at the Track. Families enjoyed an evening of carols performed by Sally-Anne Whitten and friends, seven different food stalls and a special visit from Santa. Tamworth Jockey Club general manager Michael Buckley said the club was really happy with how well received the evening was amongst the community. "It was the first time the event was held at the track with the club keen to show that we are more than just a race track and can host a wide variety of events ranging from races, weddings, formals and birthdays," he said. READ ALSO: He said the decision to host the carols was made due to the regular council carols in the park not occurring in 2021. "We are happy for the TJC to host them again if there is a demand and need for it in the community," he said. "It was great to see families and friends catching up and enjoying the festive spirit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./8c3a7607-624c-4a9c-be82-ab51bd95489b.jpg/r0_157_4543_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg