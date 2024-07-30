The Northern Daily Leader
Arnott scores as Hockeyroos crush Britain to stay unbeaten at Olympics

By Steve Larkin
July 30 2024 - 12:27pm
Alice Arnott is swamped by her Hockeyroos team-mates after scoring their second goal in their Pool B win over Great Britain. Picture by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
It was an Olympics debut to remember for Alice Arnott, with the Tamworth product finding the back of the net as Australia's women's hockey team crushed Great Britain 4-0 to remain undefeated at the Olympic Games.

