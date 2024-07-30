'The tip of the iceberg': Timberwolves see a bright future after stunning success

During a recent drive up to Lismore, Richard Bullock's expectations were modest.
The lifelong baseball devotee was a member of the coaching staff overseeing the Tamworth Junior Baseball under 12s team in their first Timberjacks competition for well over a decade.
As Tamworth Baseball Inc is still in the process of rebuilding its junior program, and their youngsters are largely untested in the representative ranks, Bullock was unsure how they would measure up against teams from bigger associations.
"[We'd have been happy] for the kids to get one win, or at least hold their own, and gain lots of experience," Bullock said.
As it turns out, the team was far readier than he had anticipated.
Up against the likes of Brisbane Metro, Brisbane South, Gold Coast, and Newcastle, the Tamworth Timberwolves snared a bronze medal.
And, were it not for some unfortunate twists of fate, Bullock believes they might have made the final.
"It was a welcome surprise, the first game," he said.
"We played Brisbane South and got a four-all draw. And we thought 'You know what? We can actually stick it with these teams'.
"But in that first game, Amylia McCluand broke her wrist and couldn't play the rest of the game. Females are allowed a two-year dispensation, and she plays B Grade here in Tamworth and pitches, so she was kind of our trump card."
McCluand's unlucky collision with a first baseman was an early blow to the Timberwolves' chances. But they were able to show off their all-round strength and the side's depth in subsequent games.
This was in large part due to their disciplined training.
"It's a testament, the kids trained really hard," Bullock said.
"We've had volunteers going and training the kids, every Wednesday night they do indoor sessions with a lot of one-on-one stuff at the Tamworth World of Sports. A lot of hard work's gone into it. We've really just seen the tip of the iceberg with what these kids can achieve."
Following the tournament, the Tamworth side was invited to the Summer Classic on the Gold Coast in January.
This, Bullock said, was more a result of the way the players held themselves and their "great attitude" towards competition than their performances alone.
But the TBI will have to wait until after the upcoming Country Championships to assess the viability of going all the way to the Gold Coast. Bullock did add that the association is always happy to welcome more sponsors on board to support their teams.
For now, they will sit back and appreciate the kids' stunning result - which, he added, they achieved with two seven-year-olds in the side.
"We just missed out on the final by one hit, the kids never stopped trying," Bullock said.
"Stepping up from Zooka ball into a live pitching game [which the kids had never done before], we didn't know how they were going to handle it.
"It was over what we expected to do, especially to come away with a bronze medal. It was a great pick-me-up for the kids going into the Country Championships at Coffs Harbour on the October long weekend."
