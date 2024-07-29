Two dead, after two trucks collide on Newell Highway

Two drivers have died and the Newell Highway is closed after two trucks collided 35km north of Moree.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 10pm, Monday July 29, and found a tipper truck and a B-double had collided. Both drivers died at the scene and have yet to be identified.
The Newell Highway was closed north of Moree at Boggabilla Road, and south from Boggabilla at the Bruxner Highway intersection, while the scene is examined and cleared.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates and diversions
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
