Drug rehab push gets weight of community behind it

The push for a 24-hour drug and alcohol rehab centre in Tamworth is gaining momentum. Jonathan Hawes caught up with members of the Fair Treatment campaign, part of a coalition of community groups seeking to establish a centre in the city.
A Tamworth man has been told he should probably get rid of his car, after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified. Emma Downey has those details from court.
The new headspace office in Marius Street is open for business. Rachel Clark got a look inside the "bright and welcoming" space for young people, when it was officially opened on Monday.
Tamworth might be the home of country music, but our region has so much more to offer visitors. Samantha Newsam went along to a tourism workshop at Kootingal on Monday, just one in a series being held across the region, to find out more.
And finally in local sport, meet Ruby Rule. The ten-year-old is just back from School Sport National Championships on the Gold Coast and she chatted with Zac Lowe about her experience.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
