'She was just on fire': Rule smashes expectations to snare a slice of glory

In a swimming career that is barely two years old, Ruby Rule has already developed a reputation for defying expectations.
The 10-year-old went into last weekend's School Sport National Championships on the Gold Coast "nervous", her father, Nick, said, but "pretty confident in herself".
It is one of the young woman's defining traits. And it helped her push through the anxiety to claim four medals - two bronzes, a silver, and a gold in the 50 metre breaststroke.
In her first tilt at a national competition, Ruby's parents didn't expect her to come away with four podium finishes.
But, once again, she blew preconceived notions out of the water with blistering performances.
"We're over the moon," Nick said.
"I think the national record [in the 50m breaststroke] was 37.08 seconds, and she swam 37.21. She was so close to the national record."
While no success is ever taken for granted, Ruby came into the competition with some searing form under her belt.
She was two weeks removed from a Country Championships campaign in which she picked up five medals (three of which were gold) and set two new records at the event.
"She was just on fire," Nick said.
"She's been training her heart out for it, she's so determined."
"Without us pushing her, too. She wants to do it all," Ruby's mother, Gaynor, added.
And while she certainly possesses rare determination and commitment for someone so young, Ruby's success has also been fostered by the club she calls home.
Both her parents credited the Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club's close-knit atmosphere and unfailing support as key factors in her progression.
"[Coach Graham Johnstone] was there the whole weekend, he came up [to the Gold Coast]," Nick said.
"A couple of our club people, like Thomas and James McDougall, drove up on the Friday to watch her swim the Saturday, then went back to Tamworth."
After a jam-packed fortnight, most people would take a break after winning a national title.
But Ruby is determined to return to training tomorrow, her parents said, to prepare for big meets in the upcoming weeks.
"This weekend is the area championships in Armidale, then she goes to Woy Woy for a meet to freshen her up for the State Age Championships in Sydney," Nick said.
