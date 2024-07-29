The Northern Daily Leader
'She was just on fire': Rule smashes expectations to snare a slice of glory

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 29 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club coach Graham Johnstone with Ruby Rule after her stunning medal haul on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.
In a swimming career that is barely two years old, Ruby Rule has already developed a reputation for defying expectations.

