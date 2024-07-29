Windy Station to host inaugural 'dinner party' style food experience

Connection between strangers and with regional produce will be the hero ingredients when Windy Station hosts its inaugural "dinner party" style food experience this September.
Presented by Windy Station and GRO Events Group in the state heritage-listed Windy Station Woolshed on Saturday, September 21, the unique event is the first in an intended culinary tourism series which will run biannually each Spring and Autumn at the iconic Windy Station, located around 40km from Quirindi.
"The Dinner Party at Windy Station aims to showcase regional produce and landscapes, story-telling and connection through conversation to travellers looking for an experience that'll stay with them long after they exit our gates," Manager of Agritourism at Windy Station, Clare Lee, said.
"Each event will be held in a unique location across Windy's 50,000 acres. Though the theme will vary, each instalment will highlight the heritage and contribution of Windy Station, the Liverpool Plains and agriculture as an industry to the Australian story."
The inaugural event has been inspired by Orange-based writer, cook and podcaster, Sophie Hansen's newest book release, What Can I Bring?, which champions recipes and food meant to be shared (and in which Windy Station is featured).
Guests will explore a shared three-course, curated menu showcasing local and award-winning beef from Willow Tree's Colly Creek Pastoral Co, and wine from Mudgee's In Two Minds Wines. Limited to just 100 ticketholders, the intimate event will be dispersed with commentary from co-hosts Sophie and Clare, alongside guest chef Cathy Armstrong, from Armidale's Kinship Kitchen, and award-winning winemaker, Kate Day from In Two Minds Wines.
"This event is such a perfect opportunity for visitors to come and experience a weekend on the Liverpool Plains - visiting Windy Station but also exploring the wider region and discovering the people, places and businesses that make us so proud to call it home," Ms Lee said.
Tickets will be available to the public from Thursday, August 1, 2024.
The Dinner Party at Windy Station is an exciting new agritourism offering from the Windy Station team who have been working hard in the space over a number of years.
A working food and fibre enterprise purchased from the Australian Agricultural Company in 1997 by Romani Pastoral Company, it is the home to two state-heritage listed woolsheds and regularly welcomes visitors for events, open days, and creative production and shoots.
A project is currently underway to re-adapt and re-purpose Windy Station Woolshed into a conference and events centre, specialising in agriculture, field days, market days, weddings, creative production, school tours and open days.
In late 2022, Windy Station Woolshed was the inaugural recipient of the NSW Government's Activating State Heritage grant of $1 million as part of this project.
Windy Station will also be launching farm tours for visitors in 2024.
