Windy Station to host inaugural 'dinner party' style food experience

Guests will explore a shared three-course, curated menu showcasing local and award-winning beef from Willow Tree's Colly Creek Pastoral Co, and wine from Mudgee's In Two Minds Wines. Limited to just 100 ticketholders, the intimate event will be dispersed with commentary from co-hosts Sophie and Clare, alongside guest chef Cathy Armstrong, from Armidale's Kinship Kitchen, and award-winning winemaker, Kate Day from In Two Minds Wines.