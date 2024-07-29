The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'A special talent': Turner's rapid rise capped by standout performance

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 30 2024 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Turner has a bright future according to several senior members of the North Tamworth Bears. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Oscar Turner has a bright future according to several senior members of the North Tamworth Bears. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Oscar Turner's teammates refer to him as 'Freak'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.