'A special talent': Turner's rapid rise capped by standout performance

Oscar Turner's teammates refer to him as 'Freak'.
He doesn't mind, though. He knows it comes from a place of love, and a sense of awe.
"The boys call him 'Freak' because he can create magic outta nowhere," Turner's North Tamworth Bears under 18s coach, Jermain Walford, explained.
"I like it a little bit," Turner said.
"I do put a lot of work in, I train five days a week."
The Bears have clearly recognised that Turner is a talent worth marking for the future.
So much so, that when the club's first grade side was stricken by a spate of injuries starting in round 10 against the Boggabri Kangaroos, Turner was called up to fill the gap left by fullback Lynken Dickson.
He made his first grade debut in round 12 against the Dungowan Cowboys, where he earned plaudits from coach Paul Boyce.
"Oscar Turner - amazing debut by him," Boyce said after the July 6 game.
"He took a bit to get into the game, but he made three or four try-saving tackles and he's one to watch in the future for us."
He retained the number one jersey in round 14 against the Gunnedah Bulldogs, then moved into the centres on Sunday (when his under 18s captain Jackson Moore made his first grade debut at fullback) for the Bears' 54-10 victory against the Narrabri Blues.
And it was there, in his preferred position, that Turner produced what he said was "100 per cent" the best performance of his fledgling senior career.
"I've had a few good games," he said.
"I thought I played pretty well [in the first two games], but that game on the weekend was definitely my best one."
He picked up three tries, and did enough to impress stand-in captain Mitch Sheridan.
As one of the current leaders of the side, Sheridan has enjoyed taking Turner under his wing in recent weeks, and said the teenager reminds him of himself when he took his earliest steps in the Bears' first grade squad out of the under 18s.
"He had a blinder [against Narrabri]," Sheridan said.
"The last couple of weeks at fullback, he's been going real well. A few defensive efforts, he's made a few try-saving tackles for us, and he came into his own in attack in the centres on Sunday.
"I've had a few chats with him and told him to just enjoy his footy and build relationships, footy's easy after that."
At the beginning of the year, Turner had no thoughts of a possible first grade debut.
The speed with which he was whisked into the side came as a "real surprise", but the aspiring NRL player has thoroughly enjoyed the ride so far.
Watching every step of the way has been Walford, who is immensely proud of Turner's progression in 2024.
"I can't speak highly enough of him," Walford said.
"The amount of work he puts in off the field to be the best on the field is second to none. He's a special talent, and I'm glad he's a Bear."
