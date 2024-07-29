'A lot of untapped beauty': Bendemeer community keen to tap into tourism potential

The sign welcoming visitors to Bendemeer proudly tells of being the hometown of Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
But, the Bendemeer Bullet isn't the only thing the town want to be known for.
On Monday July 29, passionate community members met with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) visitor economy development officer Deirdre Burke and Tamworth Region visitor experiences and economic development team members, as part of a series of tourism forums they are holding across the region.
The sessions are designed to be a platform for community groups to discuss tourism initiatives they might have in the works, flag anything they need assistance with, and generally facilitate a connection between the respective communities and the Tamworth Region team.
The overall objective is to help the communities capitalise on tourism opportunities as best as they can.
Gathering at the Bendemeer Hotel, there was a real sense of optimism about the tourism possibilities, with some exciting things in the pipeline and a somewhat untapped attraction in the river that courses through the town.
Part of the discussion on Monday was about ways they can better showcase that, and generally entice people to drive into the town rather than drive past.
"When they do come in, a lot of people say how nice it is, we didn't expect this," Bendemeer Hotel owner Leanne Summers told the Leader.
They then stay, or end up staying longer.
Ms Summers and husband, Mark, purchased the historic pub three-and-a-half years ago. She says she's noticed an increase in visitors of "at least 50 per cent, even more" over that time.
Through their hard work, the hotel, which they painstakingly restored to its former glory, has become a popular haven for travellers and locals alike, particularly on weekends.
Part of the appeal is its river frontage.
Ms Summers believes it is one of the town's best attributes and noted that she hears a lot of comments from visitors about how "peaceful" and "beautiful" the town is.
Haley Robinson told the forum she believes "there's a lot of untapped beauty".
Vice-president of the Tamworth Camera Club, she took a group of enthusiastic photographers up to Bendemeer for a weekend.
"They loved it," she said.
Jamie Hook is another who's seen tourism grow "substantially" since he moved to the area.
Relocating from Armidale seven years ago, after semi-retiring to the farm life, his hunting holidays business has gone from one or two bookings a year to now around 20.
He attributes the increased visitation to the town's "history, it's lovely landscape and it's proximity between Tamworth and Armidale".
Mr Hook is also part of the committee working on the proposed New England Sculpture Track (NEST), which he believes could be a real boon for the area.
The Bendemeer meeting was the fourth of seven.
Starting at Dungowan on Monday, July 22, Ms Burke said they have so far been "really positive and proactive".
"I think people have just been really grateful that we've come in and we want to discuss what's happening," she said.
"It's literally community consultations.
"We want to know these local businesses, these local committees, what are they working on, what are their pain points, how can we assist?"
That assistance could be directing them towards grants they can apply for, or even just linking them up with other areas of council that can help address their requests and "get things moving and things accomplished".
Touching on what has happened at some of the other meetings, Ms Burke said at the Barraba session they raised about getting some permanent lighting for the silos and some lighting through the trees, while the Manilla group spoke about putting street art through some of their laneways, and really pushing the vintage/heritage vibe of the town.
The tour wraps up in Tamworth on Tuesday night.
