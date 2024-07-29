A decade on from murder, scholarship is giving back to environment

A scholarship, named in honour of an environmental officer who was murdered on the job, has been extended for another 10 years.
The Scholarship at the University of Newcastle was established in 2015, in memory of Glen Turner, an officer in the former NSW Office of Environment and Heritage [now the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water], who was murdered while performing his duties in 2014.
His killer, Ian Robert Turnbull, died in custody less than 12 months after he was sentenced to a "de-facto" life sentence, of 35 years behind bars for the murder.
His colleague, Robert Strange, who was threatened with a bullet in the heart when he tried to stop the gunman, was also recognised for his bravery.
With 14 years in the public service, Mr Turner was highly respected and committed to long-term environmental protection and conservation.
He studied at the University of Newcastle, and the Scholarship assists gifted and disadvantaged students with their studies in environmental conservation.
Over the next decade, ten students will benefit from financial assistance, covering tuition fees, study materials and living expenses. The renewed commitment doubles the annual funding for the scholarship to $20,000.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said she hopes the scholarship will inspire the next generation of environmental guardians.
"On this day ten years ago [July 29, 2014], Glen Turner was tragically murdered simply doing his job. He was doing the work that the government asked him to do and that he believed in - protecting our precious natural environment," Ms Sharpe said.
"Today, we pause to remember his legacy and service and I know his loss continues to be felt deeply across NSW Government agencies."
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said the scholarship has already helped five students complete their degrees and "the continuation and expansion of this scholarship will allow even more students to benefit from Glen's enduring legacy".
"For students facing financial hardship or disadvantage, a scholarship can be life-changing, easing external pressures and enabling them to concentrate on their studies," he said.
Curtis Hayne was a scholarship recipient. He graduated with a Bachelor of Environmental Science in 2022.
"The scholarship was great coming from a public school in a regional area. I see it as a recognition of my volunteer work and passion for the environment. I worked part time while studying but the scholarship relieved financial pressure, allowing me to stay focused," he said.
"It had a life-changing impact and gave me a chance to reach my full potential."
